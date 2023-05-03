RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) will be celebrating 40 years of serving Racine County businesses at their Annual Meeting, which is happening on Thursday, May 4 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine.

For the past four decades, RCEDC has completed many milestone projects throughout Racine County that will be highlighted at the annual meeting. In 2022 alone, RCEDC approved 105 projects “that included $289 million in private investment and when completed will create and/or retain 544 full-time jobs,” according to a press release.

Presentations will also be made to honor those who have won awards such as the Sam Johnson Volunteer of the Year, Business Development Project of the Year, and the Lender of the Year.

This year’s keynote presentation is titled “Talent Wars” and will be given by Patience Fairbrother, Vice President of Talent Attraction, of Development Counsellors International (DCI). The trend of relocation will be covered in the presentation, highlighting why employees and residents choose to relocate. Admission for RCEDC contributors is $25, or $35 for the general public. The Annual Meeting is a time for people to learn more about the efforts, goals and achievements of RCEDC in promoting economic growth and development throughout Racine County. For more information about the event or to register, please visit the RCEDC website. Patience Fairbrother, Vice President of Talent Attraction at Development Counsellors International Credit: RCEDC website

About RCEDC

The Racine County Economic Development Corporation is a private, non-profit organization that has been providing Racine County businesses with technical and financial resources for 40 years. The mission of RCEDC is to increase Racine County’s property tax base and create employment opportunities in the County.