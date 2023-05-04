RACINE — The City of Racine is hosting a 5.09 High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) event to recruit and enroll interested individuals for classes that begin on May 30, 2023. Those interested in obtaining their HSED are invited to attend this City-sponsored event.

The HSED program is an opportunity to earn a degree that is equivalent to a high school diploma for residents who did not complete their high school education. GROW Racine is making $1,500 scholarships available to residents of Racine.

“This program opens up doors for individuals to pursue other jobs, enroll in higher education, or simply gain the satisfaction of earning their diploma,” reads a news release from the City of Racine.

High School Equivalency Diploma event details

The event will explain the requirements for successful completion of the course and highlight the benefits of earning a high school equivalency diploma. By attending, everything needed to register and prepare for classes can be completed.

All interested residents should plan to attend this event on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gateway Technical College campus on the second floor of the Racine Building, (1001 Main St.). Lunch will be provided at noon.

This event is sponsored in part by GROW Racine staff and the YWCA Soundest Wisconsin staff.