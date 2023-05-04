The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, May 4. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Susan Kim.

1. Saying goodbye to Naka the Amur tiger Naka the Amur tiger, from the Racine Zoo, has passed away at the age of 18. She had an aggressive form of cancer and despite a successful surgery, was unable to recover due to her advanced age. Amur, formerly known as Siberian, tigers live around 10-12 years in the wild. Lamoreaux recounted a day in February this year when Naka came to spend time with them when Lamoreaux’s daughter began serenading the majestic big cat with a soothing tune. Naka, beloved Amur tiger at the Racine Zoo, passes away at 18 years old Read this article

2. 3rd annual Plant Swap at Sanders Park This year marks the third annual Plant Swap at Sanders Park in Racine. About 60 people have been attending the Plant Swap each year and they are welcoming the public to join in the fun. On May 13, people can bring their extra plants to exchange for other varieties brought from elsewhere. Gardening can be expensive, and this is a great way to conserve dollars as well as plant life. 3rd annual Plant Swap at Sanders Park welcomes the public on May 13 Read this article

3. Diaper Drive for Bethany Apartments

Sporty Girl Accessories is partnering with Sew ‘n Save of Racine once again, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 6, to collect diapers for these families, who many times, must leave in such a hurry that they don’t have time to stock up on necessities for their family. The Bethany Apartments is a nonprofit organization for survivors of domestic abuse and their families to have a place to call home during their recovery from domestic violence. Emergency Diaper Drive to benefit Bethany Apartment residents on May 6 Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. May 4

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.