The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of May 6 – 12

Register for Racine Public Library programs: Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Park Passes Available for Checkout

Racine Public Library cardholders can now check out one-day state park passes (while supplies last). Stop by our first-floor front desk to pick up your park pass kit, including maps, stickers, and accessibility information. Each pass is valid for one car to visit any state park, forest or recreation area in Wisconsin.

Library Closures

The Racine Public Library building and mobile libraries will be closed on Friday, May 12 and Monday, May 29. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available.

Call for Vendors — Lunch Break at the Library 2023

At Lunch Break at the Library, food trucks park in the circle of Library Drive throughout the summer to sell to library visitors. This year’s Lunch Break runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May 24 through Sept. 6. If you’re interested in bringing a truck to participate during any of these dates, get in touch with us by April 24 at 262-636-9170, Pam.Preisler@RacineLibrary.info or Evelin.Garcia@RacineLibrary.info.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

Robotics Lab

Saturday, May 6 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, May 8 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Stop into the newly remodeled Innovation Lab to try coding, 3D printing, laser engraving, video games and more!

No registration is required.

Monthly Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Monday, May 8 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Our monthly health pop-ups with Aurora Health Care provide free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and all kinds of health information and resources. Each month, stop back in to learn something new about the health theme of the month and meet with organizations providing healthcare throughout the community.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, May 10 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Wednesday, May 10 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

3D Printing 101

Saturday, May 13 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidgets, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners: Growing Blueberries in Containers & Trenches

Saturday, May 13 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Rich in antioxidants, blueberries are one of the most popular berries in North America. However, growing blueberries in Southeast Wisconsin soil isn’t easy as it requires acidic soil. This session will provide details on how to grow blueberries in alternative soil media, how to choose the best varieties for containers and trench systems and when to fertilize blueberries.

Registration is required.

Adults

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, May 3 | 2-4 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. Classes for those taking the Spanish exam are every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m., beginning May 3. Classes for those taking the English exam will begin on July 12 and will be every Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you.

To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, May 8 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet

Tuesday, May 9 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

What’s the best way to use a search engine like Google to find your way around the internet? We’ll show you how to phrase your search for the best results and what search engines can do for you.

Registration is required.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot

Thursday, May 11 | 10 a.m.-Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Come play a few sessions of Chicken Foot Dominoes with us! Beginners are welcome. We’ll set up everything you need to play, so all you need to bring is yourself.

No registration is required.

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners: Intro to Vegetable Gardening

Saturday, May 13 | 11 a.m.-noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Are you new to gardening or wondering where to start? Join this intro to vegetable gardening that offers tips on site selections, amending soil, building raised beds, when to plant outdoors and post-planting care practices.

Registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!