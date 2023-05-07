Obituary for Karen ‘Katy’ Greta Strande
July 14, 1942 – April 25, 2023
Karen “Katy” Greta (nee: Petersen) Strande, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her residence.
Katy was born on July 14, 1942, to Roy and Kathleen (nee: Stratman) Petersen. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Katy was united in marriage to David Strande on Aug. 21, 1965. She worked as a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School in Racine.
In her free time, Katy enjoyed gardening, crafting, sewing, and socializing. She greatly enjoyed teaching, finding fulfillment and humor in the many different things that children can say and do. Katy considered starting the preschool program at Trinity Lutheran School as one of her greatest career accomplishments.
Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Katy especially enjoyed raising her three sons and spending time with her five grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, David; sons, Peter (Julie) Strande, Eric (Fabi) Strande, and Mike (Maggie) Strande; grandchildren, Caroline, Sarah, Sophie, Lucas, and Evan; sister, Kris (Dave) Brennstuhl; and many other family members and dear friends.
Katy goes on to be reunited with her parents, Roy and Kathleen Petersen.
Services
In keeping with Katy’s wishes, private services have been held.
Memorials to Trinity Lutheran would be appreciated.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.
