KENOSHA— Visit Kenosha, the official tourism resource of Kenosha, is offering a way for people to be a tourist in their own town during National Travel and Tourism Week through the U.S. Travel Association, by presenting the community with Visit Kenosha Tourism Week Free Days.

This week marks the 40th anniversary of the annual industry celebration.

Want to get in on the fun? Whether you call Kenosha home or want to celebrate what the city has to offer, there are Free Days events happening this week as a way to immerse yourself in the local happenings.

Now until May 13, a variety of events, activities, and experiences will be free of cost on specific dates as a way to encourage local tourism. The following Free Days information is provided by, sponsored, and offered by Visit Kenosha.

Free Days in Kenosha

Date Offer Location Details Monday, May 8 Free tower climbs Southport Lighthouse

5117 4th Ave. on Simmons Island From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone eight years old and older can climb 72 steps to the top of Kenosha’s historic 1866 lighthouse. Tuesday, May 9 Free admission to “The Fiery Trial,” an immersive exhibit with a 360˚ film “Seeing The Elephant” The Civil War Museum

5400 1st Ave. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 Free healing stone Peacetree Originals

4721 7th Ave. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the first 100 visitors can receive a healing stone. No purchase is necessary. Thursday, May 11 Free can coozie The Lettering Machine

725 50th St. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the first 100 visitors can receive a can coozie. No purchase is necessary. Friday, May 12 Free greeting card RK News Hallmark

5914 B 75th St. From 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the first 100 visitors can receive a free greeting card (up to $3.99). Saturday, May 13 Free admission Kenosha County Dog Parks:

Carlisle Family Dog Park, 5555 7th St.

Harris Family Dog Park, 24100 75th St.

Warren Close Bark Park, 35610 89th St. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., receive free single-day admission for all dogs to the three dog parks in Kenosha County. Free Days

The Carlisle Family Dog Park in Kenosha is one of three dog parks participating in Free Days, with free entry on Saturday, May 13. – Credit: Visit Kenosha

In addition to these Free Days offers, until May 13, at the Wisconsin Welcome Center, 10519 120th Ave., located in Kenosha at I-94/41 and Highway 165, there will be free sausage and cheese samples for visitors. This offer is courtesy of Brat Stop and is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, according to Visit Kenosha, this location carries approximately 300 guides and brochures for destinations, attractions and events throughout Wisconsin. There are also maps available at the center.

Learn more about tourism in Kenosha by visiting Visit Kenosha’s website. Their 2023 Official Kenosha Area Visitors Guide is a tool for curating fun in the most southeastern county of the state.

More events can be found right here on the Racine County Eye. For local things to do from farmers markets to fairs and festivals for both Racine and Kenosha Counties, be sure to subscribe below to keep up with the local happenings. Do you have an event to share? Submit your event here.