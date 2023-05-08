RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Public Health and the City of Racine Public Health Department have issued a Drug Overdose Alert for Racine County as of May 8. The alert follows an increase in suspected opioid drug overdoses in Racine County.

Credit: Racine County

Additionally, Racine County is seeing consistent reports of fentanyl being mixed with heroin, cocaine, and pressed pills, per a release issued by Racine County. Racine County Human Services also confirmed that fentanyl has been found in marijuana within Racine County as well. Likewise, xylazine is being mixed with drugs. It is important for people to know that Narcan will not work to reverse an overdose of xylazine, as it is not an opioid.

Increase in overdoses

According to Racine County, from April 30 to May 6 there were four reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses have been seen at hospital emergency departments.

In addition, compared to last year, there has been a 261% increase in suspected opioid overdoses. In 2023 so far, there have been 73 suspected opioid overdoses.

Preventing overdoses

People who use drugs can prevent an overdose death by:

Carry Narcan and tell others where it is stored

Use fentanyl test strips

Never using drugs alone.

Avoid mixing drugs (i.e. heroin and alcohol)

Assist during an overdose