KENOSHA COUNTY — A 39-year-old Kenosha man drowned Sunday afternoon in the Pike River while attempting to save his brother, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Kenosha sheriff’s deputies and Somers Fire/Rescue personnel were called to the Pike River near the 2000 block of Sheridan Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to a Kenosha Sheriff’s Department news release, a man who was swimming in the Pike River began struggling. A child who was with the man ran to get help. Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo and another man jumped into the water to attempt to rescue the swimmer who was not identified.

As the struggling swimmer was pulled to the shore, Sanchez-Trujillo went under the water and did not resurface. Deputies and rescue personnel entered the water to attempt to locate him. The sheriff’s department Drone Unit searched the area with its remotely operated underwater vehicle.

Somers Fire/Rescue personnel located Sanchez-Trujillo under the water at about 2:49 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner.

GoFundMe account created for Pike River drowning victim

Sanchez-Trujillo is survived by his wife and three children living in Mexico. A GoFundMe account, with a $20,000 goal, has been set up by Michael Saldana to cover the costs of transporting Sanchez-Trujillo’s body back to Mexico for burial.

“Adrian is leaving behind his wife with three kids,” Saldana wrote. “Adrian had plans to bring them to America and reunite his family. He is a hard-working man that would send all of his money to his wife and kids to provide for them. He always spoke about the dreams and plans he had for his family once they would reunite. Adrian without a doubt was an incredible person.”

For the GoFundMe account visit: Donate to help get Adrian Sanchez to his family.