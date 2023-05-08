Story sponsored by
RACINE COUNTY — An exclusive Mental Health Awareness Month event is being presented by NAMI Racine County.
On this panel, we will have representatives of the Racine County Public Health Department, Behavioral Health Department, and Children’s Wisconsin to talk about services available throughout the county, how they function, and how to access them.
Please join us at the Racine Public Library from 5 – 6 p.m., on May 11.
Mental health resources
The Racine County Eye has compiled a helpful Community Resource Directory to provide assistance when someone is in need of available resources. This directory contains resources such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer needs, education, employment help, food resources, financial assistance, healthcare, housing, parenting, mental health, transportation, and veteran services.
