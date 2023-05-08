RACINE COUNTY — An exclusive Mental Health Awareness Month event is being presented by NAMI Racine County.

On this panel, we will have representatives of the Racine County Public Health Department, Behavioral Health Department, and Children’s Wisconsin to talk about services available throughout the county, how they function, and how to access them.

Please join us at the Racine Public Library from 5 – 6 p.m., on May 11.