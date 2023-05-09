KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) spent last week celebrating its educators as a way to acknowledge staff members and their career paths. Those recognized have committed an extensive time of service to the district and public education.

Teacher Appreciation Week took place from May 1-5.

According to a press release from the district, Recognition Week consisted of the KUDOS (Kenosha Unified’s Dedicated Outstanding Staff) awards, wherein employees with 5, 10, 15, 20, or 25 years of service are thanked for their continuous service to KUSD.

This program is a part of the district’s culture and celebrates the many wonderful staff within the district, as well as those who support our staff and students.

Gratitude Gifts for retirees were also given to those who are embarking on their next chapter in life.

KUSD Spark Awards

The week ended with distributing Spark Awards. These awards recognize educators’ ability to impact academic achievement through relationships, innovation, instruction, communication, professional learning, and ethical practice.

Individuals who have been nominated and selected for their dedication to the students and families that KUSD serves, as well as the education profession in general, are celebrated throughout the district.

In addition, the Spark Awards recognize district staff as well as KUSD’s Friends in Education.

2023 Honorees

Please note, some staff may appear on more than one list if they are a Spark Award winner and celebrating a service milestone and/or retirement.