Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave delivered his ninth State of the County address on Tuesday night, highlighting the county’s progress over the past year and announcing new initiatives to address critical challenges.

Delagrave began his address by touting the county’s economic success, pointing to the recent approval of a $1 billion investment from Microsoft as a sign of the county’s economic potential. He also discussed the need to invest in infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and sewers, to support economic growth.

“Racine County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Delagrave said. “We have a strong economy, a talented workforce, and a vibrant community. But we can’t rest on our laurels. We need to continue to invest in our future and make sure that Racine County remains a leader in the region.”

Delagrave also discussed the need to improve mental health and substance abuse treatment services in Racine County. He announced a $25 million investment in an integrated mental health facility and a substance abuse residential treatment center. He also discussed the need to remove barriers to accessing these services.

“Mental health and substance abuse are serious problems in our community,” Delagrave said. “We need to do more to help people who are struggling with these issues. This investment will help us to provide more comprehensive and accessible care for those who need it.”

Crime reduction efforts take root

Delagrave also talked about the need to reduce violent crime in Racine County. He spoke of the county’s efforts to establish the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative and enhance interdepartmental collaboration between law enforcement, first responders, and community partners. He also discussed the need to work with community organizations and law enforcement agencies to build trust and create a more cohesive network of support for residents.

“Violent crime is a serious problem in our community,” Delagrave said. “We need to do more to keep people safe. This initiative will help us to coordinate our efforts and make a real difference in the fight against crime.”

Fentanyl poisoning prevention efforts a primary focus as deaths rise

Delagrave also talked about the need to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and to promote strategies for prevention. He announced a comprehensive outreach campaign to raise awareness of fentanyl and to help keep residents safe.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is killing people in our community,” Delagrave said. “We need to do more to raise awareness of this danger and to help people stay safe. This campaign will help us to do that.”

Delagrave concluded his address by expressing his optimism for the future of Racine County. He is committed to working with community partners to make the county a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the past year,” Delagrave said. “But we still have more work to do. I am committed to working with you to make Racine County the best it can be.”