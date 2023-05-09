RACINE — The Racine Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to update the public on the missing person case of Lasheky Hill.

Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer shared that after more than seven weeks, there have been no breakthroughs or leads as to Hill’s whereabouts or well-being. Metoyer provided details about the search for Lasheky, all to no avail, that included:

Following every tip that has come in

Serving multiple search warrants

Conducting dozens of searches in: Abandoned buildings City parks Wooded areas Waterways The lakefront

Utilizing multiple K9 untis with a range of different capabilities

Searching on foot as well as with ATVs and drones

Working with state and federal partners and law enforcement from other jurisdictions

Adding Hill’s name to National Crime Information Center Missing Persons Database as well as the Black and Missing website. Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer chronicles the numerous methods authorities have utilized in the search for Lasheky Hill. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

“Our investigation is not over and will not end until we can bring her home,” said Metoyer.

Lasheky Hill Reward Fund created

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of Lasheky Hill.

Karri Hemmig, co-founder and executive director of Fight to End Exploitation announced today that the Lasheky Hill Reward Fund has been created in partnership with Educators Credit Union. Community members and businesses can go into any Educators branch and donate to the fund.

Checks, made out to Fight to End Exploitation with “Lasheky Hill” written in the memo, can also be mailed to Fight to End Exploitation, PO Box 85687, Racine, WI 53408.

Further questions about the fund can be directed to Amanda Gain by email: amanda@fighttoendexploitation.org or by phone: 414-485-5370.

Georgia Hill speaks

Lasheky’s mother, Georgia Hill, took to the podium at the press conference to continue to ask for anyone with information to come forward, noting that if the shoe was on the other foot, she would do the same for them.

Georgia Hill exits the press conference in tears over her missing daughter, Lasheky Hill. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux “I’m not giving up on her,” Georgia said. “If anybody out here knows something, speak. I’m tired of begging y’all, please, please help me.” City of Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson reminded the public that even the smallest details can lead to a breakthrough in the case, whether it be eliminating – or furthering – a line of investigation. Georgia Hill ended the conference with a final plea: “I just want closure for my family. Please give us some closure.”

Do you have information on Lesheky Hill’s whereabouts?

If you have any information that may lead authorities to Lasheky Hill, please contact Detective Andrew Simon at 262-635-7770 or call the Racine County non-emergency line at 262-886-2300.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.