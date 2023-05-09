RACINE — A man who was convicted as a teenager of third-degree sexual assault and required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life will be released on May 30 in the City of Racine.

Dakota D. Hensley – Credit: Racine Police Department Dakota Hensley, 27, has been in prison since his 2012 conviction on two third-degree sexual assaulting charges involving two juveniles who were known to him, according to a notice from the Racine Police Department. Those charges were filed in 2011 when Hensley was 16. He was also convicted of a felony bail-jumping charge filed while the molestation case against him was making its way through the court system. According to online court records, Hensley was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison with eight years of extended supervision.

Hensley will be released to a home in the 1300 block of 12th Street. He is required to register with the national sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

National sex offender registry

The Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW) is what was formerly known as the National Sex Offender Public Registry (NSOPR) that was etablished in 2005. It was renamed to honor a college student, 22-year-old Dru Sjodin of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Sjodin was kidnapped and murdered by a man who was registered as a sex offender in Minnesota.

From the NSOPW website:

NSOPW is the only U.S. government website that links public state, territorial and tribal sex offender registries in one national search site. Parents, employers and other concerned individuals can use the website’s search tool to identify location information on sex offenders living, working and attending school not only in their own neighborhoods but in other nearby states and communities. In addition, the website provides visitors with information about sexual abuse and how to protect themselves and loved ones and minimize the risk of potential victimization.