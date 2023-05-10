RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Mother’s Day is nearing and to be prepared for a Sunday spent celebrating Mom, it is important to know where brunch is available in Racine and Kenosha Counties.
Local businesses and organizations offer a way to be gathered around a table or engulfed in an experience that will make this 2023 Mother’s Day a memorable one.
What’s offered in our little corner of Wisconsin?
Delicious brunches, tasty treats and refreshing drinks are a great way to come together to celebrate the individual you love and call “Mom.”
2023 Mother’s Day brunches
Racine County
|Business
|Location
|Time
|What’s offered?
|Apple Holler
|5006 S. Sylvania Ave.
|Pick-up dates:
May 12-13
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Take and Bake meals
|Blue Bear
|2920 Taylor Ave.
|Call for details
|• Three-course brunch menu
•Brunch a la Carte
|Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie
|Locations open in Racine Co:
• 580 Milwaukee Ave.
(Burlington)
• 8300 Washington Ave.
(Racine West)
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|Cotton Exchange
|345 Hickory Hollow Road
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|Meadowbrook Country Club
|2149 N. Greenbay Road
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Menu
(Reservations required)
|Racine Zoo
|2131 N. Main St.
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|•Menu by The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery
• Other activities: Learn more
(Pre-registration required)
|Reefpoint Brewhouse
|2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
(Reservations required)
|Roberta
322 6th St.
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|The Dish
|1220 N. Ohio St.
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|• Brunch Menu
• Dinners To-go
|The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails
|6825 Washington Ave.
|•Brunch: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Dinner: 4 – 7 p.m.
|• Brunch Menu
• Dinner Menu
Kenosha County
|Business
|Location
|Time
|What’s offered?
|Birchwood Grill
|6208 Green Bay Road
|9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Menu
|Boat House Pub and Grill
|4917 7th Ave.
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Menu
|Copper Bottom Bar & Grill
|28836 Silver Lake Road
|10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
|Menu
|House of Gerhard
|3927 75th St.
|11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Menu
|Italian American Supper Club
|2217 52nd St.
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
(Reservations required)
|Kenosha Brewing Co.
|4017 80th St.
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
(Reservations required)
|Oakfire Pizza-Kenosha
|3552 Market Lane
|Serving times:
• 9 – 10:30 a.m.
• 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
• 1 – 2:30 p.m.
|Visit Instagram story for more information
|The 1844 Table & Mash
| 5706 8th Ave.
(Located within the Stella Hotel & Ballroom)
|Seating times:
• 10 a.m.
• 1 p.m.
|Menu
Gifts for Mom
Mother’s Day Guide: 5 local businesses to shop at before May 14
Mother’s Day is coming up on May 14, but now is the time to get prepared and find your loved one a gift they not only won’t forget but also one that they will cherish…Read this article
