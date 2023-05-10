Follow Us

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Mother’s Day is nearing and to be prepared for a Sunday spent celebrating Mom, it is important to know where brunch is available in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Local businesses and organizations offer a way to be gathered around a table or engulfed in an experience that will make this 2023 Mother’s Day a memorable one.

Mother's Day Brunch

What’s offered in our little corner of Wisconsin?

Delicious brunches, tasty treats and refreshing drinks are a great way to come together to celebrate the individual you love and call “Mom.”

2023 Mother’s Day brunches

Racine County

BusinessLocationTimeWhat’s offered?
Apple Holler5006 S. Sylvania Ave.Pick-up dates:  
May 12-13
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.		Take and Bake meals
Blue Bear2920 Taylor Ave.Call for detailsThree-course brunch menu
Brunch a la Carte
Charcoal Grill & RotisserieLocations open in Racine Co:
• 580 Milwaukee Ave.
(Burlington)
• 8300 Washington Ave.
(Racine West)		9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Menu
Cotton Exchange345 Hickory Hollow Road10 a.m. – 2 p.m.Menu
Meadowbrook Country Club2149 N. Greenbay Road10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Menu
(Reservations required)
Racine Zoo2131 N. Main St.
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 		Menu by The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery
• Other activities: Learn more
(Pre-registration required)
Reefpoint Brewhouse2 Christopher Columbus Causeway9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Menu
(Reservations required)
Roberta
322 6th St.		9 a.m. – 2 p.m.Menu
The Dish1220 N. Ohio St.9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Brunch Menu
Dinners To-go
The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails6825 Washington Ave.•Brunch: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Dinner: 4 – 7 p.m. 		Brunch Menu
Dinner Menu
Kenosha County

BusinessLocationTimeWhat’s offered?
Birchwood Grill6208 Green Bay Road9 a.m. – 8 p.m.Menu
Boat House Pub and Grill4917 7th Ave.9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Menu
Copper Bottom Bar & Grill28836 Silver Lake Road10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.Menu
House of Gerhard3927 75th St.11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Menu
Italian American Supper Club2217 52nd St.9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Menu
(Reservations required)
Kenosha Brewing Co. 4017 80th St.10 a.m. – 2 p.m.Menu
(Reservations required)
Oakfire Pizza-Kenosha3552 Market LaneServing times: 
• 9 – 10:30 a.m.
• 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
• 1 – 2:30 p.m.		Visit Instagram story for more information
The 1844 Table & Mash 5706 8th Ave.
 (Located within the Stella Hotel & Ballroom)		Seating times:
• 10 a.m.
• 1 p.m. 		Menu
