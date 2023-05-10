RACINE — A man who is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after being convicted in 2017 of possessing child pornography (child sex abuse material, or CSAM), and in 2001 for exposing his genitals to a child, will be released on June 6 in the City of Racine.

John A. Maloney was charged on June 13, 2017, with five felony counts of possession of child pornography and convicted on two of them in a plea deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision for each count.

John A. Maloney – Credit: Racine Police Department In the police report from his 2017 arrest, Maloney was quoted saying, “I know I have an addiction of wanting to look at young girls.” Maloney was also ordered to continue sex offender treatment during his extended supervision, to not have access to or possess any other internet-enabled devices, and to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. Maloney will be released to a home in the 1300 block of 12th Street. He is required to register with the national sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

From the Racine Police Department “This individual is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.” Additional information can be found by following the following links: Wisconsin Sex Offender Website

Racine Sexual Offenders Residency Ordinance

National sex offender registry

The Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW), what was formerly known as the National Sex Offender Public Registry (NSOPR), was established in 2005. It was renamed to honor a college student, 22-year-old Dru Sjodin of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Sjodin was kidnapped and murdered by a man who was registered as a sex offender in Minnesota.

From the NSOPW website:

NSOPW is the only U.S. government website that links public state, territorial and tribal sex offender registries in one national search site. Parents, employers and other concerned individuals can use the website’s search tool to identify location information on sex offenders living, working and attending school not only in their own neighborhoods but in other nearby states and communities. In addition, the website provides visitors with information about sexual abuse and how to protect themselves and loved ones and minimize the risk of potential victimization.