RACINE — The long-awaited reconstruction of what was once known as Zahn’s Department Store is almost completed. In June 2023, the historic building will open as Hotel Verdant, Downtown Racine’s very own sustainable and full-service boutique hotel, at 500 Main St.

The hotel is located in the heart of the downtown area, along the coast of Lake Michigan, near the ever-growing Main Street. It will serve visitors and locals to Racine through multiple avenues.

It is set to be opened in June 2023. Rooms are available for booking starting Aug. 1, 2023.

Sustainability at the forefront

The hotel has 80 rooms and is destined to be certified as a LEED Gold Certified establishment, meaning Hotel Verdant is adhering to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality, as established by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Hotel Verdant has been focused on the following areas to create a sustainable business in Racine: Efficient Building Systems

On-Site Energy Production

Comfortable, Reduced Chemical Environment

Inclusion of Smart Technology A rendering of the hotel with the addition and green rooftop. – Credit: Hotel Verdant

Dominion Properties leads the way

“We’re entering into the final phase of construction now, which is super exciting,” says Emily Garofalo, Project Manager of Dominion Properties.

Rendering of Eave, the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant. – Credit: Hotel Verdant Founders Christopher Adams and Michael O’Connor are the driving force behind the project. Since day 1 of the project’s start, which dates back to 2018, Adams dreamed of the property being a hotel.

“His immediate thought based on where the building is positioned right in the heart of downtown, right off the square, was that it was meant to be a hotel, says Garofalo.

“With Hotel Verdant, Dominion Properties saw an opportunity to bring a boutique hotel to Downtown Racine and credits the early support of Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Finance Director Kathleen Fischer in helping to make it happen. Both recognized the impact a boutique hotel could have on the economy of the downtown area and city-at-large,” says in a statement from Dominion Properties.

Prior to Dominion Properties tackling this project, the building had been vacant for nearly 40 years. While COVID-19 did set back tackling parts of the endeavor, dominion Properties is certain that the revitalization will be worth it in the end. Rendering of the Café Marguerite. – Credit: Hotel Verdant

More than a hotel

In addition to adding a hotel in the community, Hotel Verdant will also come with a full-service lobby level called Café Marguerite. It will feature an evolving menu of healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner options—including brick-oven pizza.

“The hotel itself is being managed by a group called Charlestown Hotels. They actually will run the food and beverage outlets as well,” explains Garofalo.

In addition, the rest of the team includes Grey Hospitality, Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA), The

Gettys Group (TGG), Sustainable Building Solutions, Sustainablu, and C.G. Schmidt.

Rendering of the outdoor rooftop space. – Credit: Hotel Verdant Not only will it have a cafe, but visitors and locals will have the chance to take in unbeatable views from Eave, Hotel Verdant’s rooftop bar and restaurant. It features indoor and outdoor seating for up to 200.

Other amenities include a fitness center, bicycles for guests to explore the surrounding areas and rooms and spaces for use.

There is a meeting/banquet space that holds events of up to 200 people and can be reserved for meetings,

weddings, anniversaries, wellness retreats, company parties, and other events.

With Hotel Verdant’s opening, they aim to be a resource for Racine.

Channeling Racine’s roots

In numerous ways, Hotel Verdant is connecting with Racine’s roots.

Local jobs

According to Garofalo, they are planning to hire for 50-60 full-time positions, along with numerous part-time positions being available. Hotel Verdant prides itself on offering diverse opportunities. A bathroom in progress. – Credit: Hotel Verdant “The focus is to hopefully hire as many people from the Racine, Racine County area,” shares the property manager. “One thing that’s nice about the hotel too, is that a lot of those jobs are accessible to individuals with high school level education or less.” A room underway in the hotel. – Credit: Hotel Verdant Entrance to a bathroom shows modern design. – Credit: Hotel Verdant

Local art

Dominion Properties has a passion for art, therefore has brought a local art connection to life through Hotel Verdant.

‘All of the art that’s in the hotel comes from local artists,” says Emily.

A partnership with Racine Art Museum (RAM) and Art Root has resulted in the inclusion of upwards of 200 works of original local art pieces. These works of art will come from 20 to 30 local artists.

These works can be found in guest rooms and public spaces throughout the hotel.

When the opening of the hotel inches closer, names of artists and more information will be available.

“We’ve just endeavored to represent as much of the community as we can,” shares the Project Manager.

Danish connection

Racine has a strong Danish heritage and that history will be highlighted throughout the hotel. The design professionals have worked to create an atmosphere that channels a specific aesthetic.

A rendering of the Hotel Verdant lobby, where the fireplace feature supports the Hygge concept. – Credit: Hotel Verdant The hotel was guided by three brand pillars: naturally mindful, warmly welcoming, and deeply rooted.

The Danish word hygge serves as a focal point for the company. The word meaning coziness, comfort, and feelings of wellness and contentment strives to be the feeling that is given off.

People can think of Hotel Verrdant as being “Racine’s Living Room,” embodying a space for everyone and serving as more than just a hotel boutique.

For Racine and beyond

The hotel, while not open yet, is creating create strong connections to the community including businesses, potential guests, and partners.

Hotel Verdant is not only aspiring to become the hub for visitors from around the world to explore, but also a business that builds close connections to the Racine community. They plan to accomplish this by bringing the best of the best to downtown Racine, all while honoring the past and striving for a sustainable, welcoming, and improved future. The location of the hotel will offer easy access to many amenities in Downtown Racine. – Credit: Hotel Verdant

More information about Hotel Verdant can be found on their website. Additional updates can be found by following the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook page.