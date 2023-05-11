Challenger Baseball, which includes the Wisconsin Shores Little League (WSLL) and Wisconsin Shores Senior Challenger League (WSSCL), is now taking registrations for the 2023 season.

WSLL is open to special needs children between 4 and 18 years of age, or up to age 22 if still in school. WSSCL is opened to special needs players ages 15 and above. Special needs include ADD, ADHD, visual and hearing impairments, CD, ED, LD, autism and physical difficulties (wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc. are no problem!) and other health impairments.

A baseball cap and t-shirt is provided for each player. Only a baseball glove is required. There are no fees.

Games are non-competitive. Children’s games are played 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings beginning June 3 through August 12 at the Kenosha Sports Complex, 39th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Senior Challenger games are played from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on most Monday evenings beginning June 5 through August 14 at Forest Park, 4803-61st Ave.

Please contact Jackie Battersby at jbattersby@wi.rr.com or Michael Ebener at matpi@sbcglobal.net before May 20, 2023.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call: Jackie Battersby at (262) 705-8212 or Mike Ebener at (262) 945-9769.