RACINE — Grab a seat and a beverage, listen to some favorite tunes and relax. That’s the free, live summer music scene in Downtown Racine.
Residents and visitors can catch a variety of great music – rock, blues, country, Americana, jazz, classical, and folk – performed by area musicians. It’s a Racine summertime tradition that goes back years. Here is the skinny on what you can hear in 2023:
Music on the Monument
Back for its 21st year, Music on the Monument brings a fun selection of bands to Monument Square, located at Sixth and Main Streets, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from late June through August. A fun way to kick off your weekend, this free concert series is presented by Downtown Racine Corporation.
Music on the Monument schedule:
June 23 – Blind Reality
June 30 – The Stephen Hull Experience
July 14 – The Stoned Blues Band
July 21 – Another Beginning Band
July 28 – Indigo Canyon
August 11 – Mathew Haeffel
August 18 – A Touch of Gray
August 25 – Fender Bender
Saturday Sounds on the Square
Monument Square is also the site for a second concert series presented by the DRC for a fifth consecutive summer. The bands perform from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Saturday.
Saturday Sounds on the Square schedule:
June 24 – From Any Angle
July 1 – Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz
July 8 – Whiskey Road
July 15 – Rust Belt
July 22 – The Incorruptibles
July 29 – Rocky Rose
August 5 – Route 66 Belle City Band
August 12 – 3MF
August 19 – Chicken Grease
August 26 – Squad 51
Music & More
A summer presentation of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Music & More celebrates a milestone 30th anniversary this year. These weekly concerts are presented at noon on Thursdays in this historic church’s beautiful, air-conditioned sanctuary.
While there is no admission charge for the concerts, a free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and the Racine Vocational Ministry, all local nonprofits.
Music & More 2023 schedule:
June 8
Hand Bells – Fumi Nakayama
Corynn Latta & Isaiah Kitts – vocal & guitar
The Brass Knuckles – brass & percussion
June 15
Mark Paffrath – vocal & guitar
SilverMusic Flute Ensemble
Ami Bouterse, Alejandro, Evelyn & Lucas Alumbreros – vocal & piano
June 22
Spirit of Racine Music Makers – vocal, bell ringers & instrumental
Monte Bedford & Fumi Nakayama – oboe & piano
Corporate Downsizing Quartet – vocal & guitar
June 29
Jazz & Urban Sketchers – trumpet & piano
Nolan Boerner – cello, accompanied by Martha Veto
Jillian Bruss, Joe Graziano & Anne Van Deusen – vocal & piano
July 6
Wayne Wildman – organ
Suzanne Geoffrey & Lydia Morency – oboes; Wayne Wildman – piano
Carolyn Wehner – vocal & piano
July 13
Zachary Scot Johnson – vocal & guitar
Nancy Maio & Gare Hofstad – violin & guitar
Mike Bishop – Elvis – vocal
July 20
Ann Heide, Darlene Rivest & Terri Seitz – violins & piano
Dolce Consonant Flute Choir
Rocky Rose – band
July 27
Alexandra Nechyporenko – piano
Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman & Kristina Beier – organ, vocal, flute & piano
Amy Maack & Doug Clum – vocal & piano
August 3
Darlene Rivest & Anna Kojovic-Frodl – violin & piano
High Winds & Keyboard – flutes & piano
Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel – vocal & guitar
August 10
Nicholas Renkosik – organ
Cello Sextet
Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale, Dwayne Williams, Kostia Efimov – vocal, drums, bass, & piano
August 18
The annual Music & More season finale is Friday, Aug. 18, at the church. The concert features Randy, Beth and Charlotte Bush, plus a performance by the Choral Arts Society. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or on the First Presbyterian Church website.
For more information about Music & More, contact Georgia Hall: 262-633-5920 (home), 262-308-1883 (cell), or email ghall33@yahoo.com.
Lawn Concerts on 7th
New from First Presbyterian this summer is Lawn Concerts on 7th. These free concerts will be presented at 6 p.m. on First Fridays outdoors on the church lawn (corner of Seventh Street and College Avenue.
Lawn Concerts on 7th schedule:
June 7 – Mark Paffrath
August 4 – Fendrick & Peck
