RACINE — Grab a seat and a beverage, listen to some favorite tunes and relax. That’s the free, live summer music scene in Downtown Racine.

Residents and visitors can catch a variety of great music – rock, blues, country, Americana, jazz, classical, and folk – performed by area musicians. It’s a Racine summertime tradition that goes back years. Here is the skinny on what you can hear in 2023:

Music on the Monument

Back for its 21st year, Music on the Monument brings a fun selection of bands to Monument Square, located at Sixth and Main Streets, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from late June through August. A fun way to kick off your weekend, this free concert series is presented by Downtown Racine Corporation.

Music on the Monument schedule:

June 23 – Blind Reality

June 30 – The Stephen Hull Experience

July 14 – The Stoned Blues Band

July 21 – Another Beginning Band

July 28 – Indigo Canyon

August 11 – Mathew Haeffel

August 18 – A Touch of Gray

August 25 – Fender Bender

Saturday Sounds on the Square

Monument Square is also the site for a second concert series presented by the DRC for a fifth consecutive summer. The bands perform from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Saturday.

Saturday Sounds on the Square schedule:

June 24 – From Any Angle

July 1 – Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz

July 8 – Whiskey Road

July 15 – Rust Belt

July 22 – The Incorruptibles

July 29 – Rocky Rose

August 5 – Route 66 Belle City Band

August 12 – 3MF

August 19 – Chicken Grease

August 26 – Squad 51

Music & More

A summer presentation of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Music & More celebrates a milestone 30th anniversary this year. These weekly concerts are presented at noon on Thursdays in this historic church’s beautiful, air-conditioned sanctuary. Credit: First Presbyterian Church

While there is no admission charge for the concerts, a free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and the Racine Vocational Ministry, all local nonprofits.

Music & More 2023 schedule:

June 8

Hand Bells – Fumi Nakayama

Corynn Latta & Isaiah Kitts – vocal & guitar

The Brass Knuckles – brass & percussion

June 15

Mark Paffrath – vocal & guitar

SilverMusic Flute Ensemble

Ami Bouterse, Alejandro, Evelyn & Lucas Alumbreros – vocal & piano

June 22

Spirit of Racine Music Makers – vocal, bell ringers & instrumental

Monte Bedford & Fumi Nakayama – oboe & piano

Corporate Downsizing Quartet – vocal & guitar

June 29

Jazz & Urban Sketchers – trumpet & piano

Nolan Boerner – cello, accompanied by Martha Veto

Jillian Bruss, Joe Graziano & Anne Van Deusen – vocal & piano

July 6

Wayne Wildman – organ

Suzanne Geoffrey & Lydia Morency – oboes; Wayne Wildman – piano

Carolyn Wehner – vocal & piano

July 13

Zachary Scot Johnson – vocal & guitar

Nancy Maio & Gare Hofstad – violin & guitar

Mike Bishop – Elvis – vocal

July 20

Ann Heide, Darlene Rivest & Terri Seitz – violins & piano

Dolce Consonant Flute Choir

Rocky Rose – band

July 27

Alexandra Nechyporenko – piano

Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman & Kristina Beier – organ, vocal, flute & piano

Amy Maack & Doug Clum – vocal & piano

August 3

Darlene Rivest & Anna Kojovic-Frodl – violin & piano

High Winds & Keyboard – flutes & piano

Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel – vocal & guitar

August 10

Nicholas Renkosik – organ

Cello Sextet

Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale, Dwayne Williams, Kostia Efimov – vocal, drums, bass, & piano

August 18

The annual Music & More season finale is Friday, Aug. 18, at the church. The concert features Randy, Beth and Charlotte Bush, plus a performance by the Choral Arts Society. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or on the First Presbyterian Church website.

For more information about Music & More, contact Georgia Hall: 262-633-5920 (home), 262-308-1883 (cell), or email ghall33@yahoo.com.

Lawn Concerts on 7th

New from First Presbyterian this summer is Lawn Concerts on 7th. These free concerts will be presented at 6 p.m. on First Fridays outdoors on the church lawn (corner of Seventh Street and College Avenue.

Lawn Concerts on 7th schedule:

June 7 – Mark Paffrath

August 4 – Fendrick & Peck