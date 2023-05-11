RACINE COUNTY — Sleeping under the stars is an option in Eastern Racine County this summer. Three campgrounds – two public, one private – are within a few miles of the city and the lake for camping fun.

Camping in Racine County

Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, Caledonia – Racine County’s largest public campground has 92 acres of campground space within a 233-acre park. Campers, ranging from tent enthusiasts to RV owners, have access to amenities, including comfort stations with sinks, toilets and showers. Several of the campsites offer water and electric hook-ups. The park also has baseball/softball diamonds, tennis and basketball courts, soccer fields and a large shelter/pavilion for picnics and gatherings. Reservations at: www.racinecounty.com or 262-886-8440.

Sanders Park, 4809 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant – This 80-acre, beautifully wooded park has a 5-acre campground that is best suited for tent camping or small pop-up campers. Several sites have electric and water hook-ups and all have a fire ring. There is a comfort station with toilets, sinks and showers. The park has several trails through a wooded State Scientific Area. Reservations at: www.racinecounty.com or 262-886-8440.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia – A privately-owned campground offering a variety of camping experiences. Options range from tent sites to seasonal sites (with water and electricity for RVs), to cabins for rent. The park’s numerous activities include a waterpark, swimming pools, playgrounds and laser tag. Bear Paw Beach is a large man-made beach area that includes the Adventure Island floating waterpark. For reservations and more information, visit: https://www.jellystone-caledonia.com/.