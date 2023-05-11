RACINE COUNTY — Fabi Maldonado has resigned his seat on the Racine County Board representing District 2 with about a year left in his two-year term. The board is currently accepting applications for a supervisor for the unfilled term.

Fabi Maldonado Maldonado this week confirmed to the Racine County Eye that he resigned in April citing “personal reasons,” of which he declined to elaborate. Maldonado represented District 2, which covers the City of Racine’s near south side. In lieu of holding a special election, the Racine County Board opted to appoint a replacement to fill Maldonado’s term which ends in April 2024.

Maldonado’s committees

Maldonado, a consistently progressive voice on the 21-member board, was first elected to the Racine County Board in the 2018 Spring Election and was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. He most recently served on the board’s Health and Human Development, Government Services, and Executive committees.

The deadline for applications for the District 2 seat is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens, District 2 residents, and eligible to hold elected or appointed public office under Wisconsin law. This means an applicant cannot have been convicted of a felony or convicted of a federal or state misdemeanor that involves a violation of public trust.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, a resume and a completed, notarized affidavit to the Racine County Clerk’s Office, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Blank affidavits are available from the clerk’s office.

Interviews for the position will be conducted at a date to be determined.