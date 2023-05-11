The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, May 11. This week, Racine County Eye reporter Emma Widmar discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.

1. Hotel Verdant opens June 2023 Widmar and the anchors at TMJ4 kicked off the segment by talking about a new business in Downtown Racine. Come the middle or end of June, Hotel Verdant will open its doors and serve Racine as a full-service boutique hotel. Widmar filled viewers in that there will be a full-service cafe, a rooftop restaurant and bar, space for weddings, meetings, and more. More details about the renovation of this building can be found on the Racine County Eye. Business Spotlight: Hotel Verdant Read this article

2. Mother’s Day brunches in Racine, Kenosha Next up, the Racine Roundup covered Mother’s Day. In Racine County, there are numerous businesses serving brunch and hosting events to enjoy with Mom. During the segment, Widmar touched on Reefpoint Brewhouse, Blue Bear, the Racine Zoo, and Apple Holler. For a full list of businesses serving up brunch or something fun on May 14, visit our website. 2023 Mother’s Day: 18 delicious brunches in Racine, Kenosha Counties Read this article

3. Free prom hair and make up on May 20

On May 20, which is prom day for Racine County, there will be free hair, makeup and other beauty services offered at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St. The event first started in 2019 and since has been a stellar event for promgoers to attend before embarking on a night of fun. More details about how to attend and what’s included can be found online. Free hair and makeup services for prom at The Main Project & Café on May 20 Read this article

