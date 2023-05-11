This is a national event occurring in over 10,000 cities and towns. According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive had its beginnings in 1991. The success of the drive powered their movement forward, and by 1993, at least one branch of the NALC in each of the 50 states participated, bringing in over 11 million pounds of food in one day. In 2010, the NALC reported that they had surpassed 1 billion pounds of total food donated through their efforts from its humble beginning in 1991.

Benefits local food banks

Food donations collected in Racine County will benefit the Racine County Food Bank which is known as “The Food Pantry’s Food Pantry” serving the greater Racine area.

In November, Dan Taivalkoski, Executive Director of the Racine County Food Bank shared at a local food collection event that the mail carriers across the county rank as number one for donations brought in.

In Racine County, United Way of Racine County provides support and back’s the mission.

In Kenosha County, donations give back to The Sharing Center, Inc. and The Shalom Center benefiting residents both east and west of the Interstate.

“This food drive has in the past netted more than 70,000 pounds of food for local food pantries,” says Sharon Pomaville, Executive Director, of the Sharing Center, Inc.

Pack a bag

Credit: Emma Widmar Throughout the week, mail carriers have distributed plastic grocery bags for people to put intended donation items in. If a plastic grocery bag was not received, people are welcome to fill any bag that they would like with items to donate to the food drive. The mail carriers ask that healthy, nonperishable food be donated. Items in glass should not be donated. Once items are collected, place the items in a bag, and place them near your mailbox. The mail carriers will be sure to collect it and donate it.

Resources

