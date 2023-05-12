RIPON, WI — Ripon College has formed a new chapter of Iota Iota Iota (Triota), the National Women’s and Gender Studies Honor Society with over 50 chapters nationwide.

Seventeen Ripon College students were inaugurated on April 25 into the new chapter. To qualify for membership, students must be of at least sophomore standing, have completed at least eight credits of WGS coursework and have a GPA of at least 3.0 in general scholarship and Women’s and Gender Studies coursework.

Local students inducted

Ethan Brannen of Waterford, Wisconsin, was inaugurated into the Triota honor society at Ripon College.

Ethan Hansen of Franksville, Wisconsin, was inaugurated into the Triota honor society at Ripon College.

Rachel Travis of Burlington, Wisconsin, was inaugurated into the Triota honor society at Ripon College.

Area Students Recognized at Ripon College’s Awards Convocation

Every year, the College holds an Awards Convocation to recognize outstanding merit and achievement among students and faculty members. This year’s awards convocation was held on Wednesday, April 19.

Zacharias Olstinske of Burlington, Wisconsin received an award at Ripon College’s Award Convocation.

Emma Spalding of Waterford, Wisconsin received an award at Ripon College’s Award Convocation.

