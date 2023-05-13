RACINE COUNTY — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is gearing up for a summer full of activities for kids ages two to 99.

Visitors will find a wide range of outdoor, ecological, and adventure-based events that hone in on skills such as woodcarving, fly casting, kayaking, and more.

Moonlight paddle at River Bend Grab your hiking shoes, grab a fellow outdoorsy pal, and channel good vibes because there is a lot happening at River Bend. Check out the list below. The activities and events at River Bend are open to the public throughout the upcoming summer months.

Upcoming events and activities at River Bend

What? When? Details Cost Reservations Hoy Audubon Bird Walks May 12, 19

at

8 a.m. • Guided birdwatching walk led by veteran birder Rick Fare

• Free No Beginning Woodcarving 1st and 3rd Saturdays

from

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. • Drop-in classes for people 12 years old and up • $5 per student No Fly Casting May 21

from

1 to 3 p.m. • Learn the dynamics of casting

• Explore the ecology of rivers and streams • $15 for the first class

• $5 each additional class Yes Tiny Tots May 23

June 27

July 25

Aug. 22

Sept. 26

Oct. 24

from

9 to 10:30 a.m. • Camps for littlest naturalists

• Children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent • $10 per child for members

• $15 for non-members

• Chaperones are free Yes Book Club May 23

July 18

Sept. 19

Nov. 21

at

6 p.m. • View a list of books online • Free No Introduction to Kayaking Class May 27

June 10

July 22

from

9 a.m. to noon

• Learn to kayak on the Root River

• Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors

• Ages 14 to adult • $45 members

• $50 non-members Yes Cranes Over Wisconsin June 1 • The International Crane Foundation will provide an interactive, engaging presentation • Free No Moonlight Paddle June 2

Aug. 4

from

7 to 10:30 p.m. • Peaceful, no destination paddle • $35 members

• $40 non-members



• $15 for dinner of sweet & savory buffet around a campfire and live music Yes Archery June 21

July 19

Aug. 2

from

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. • Learn how to use a recurve bow in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere

• Ages 7 to adult • $15 for first class

• $5 each additional class Yes Upcoming events and activities at River Bend Nature Center

To make reservations

Credit: River Bend Nature Center Call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org. More information about their classes, events, activities, and organization can be found online or on their Facebook page. Credit: River Bend Nature Center

Things to do