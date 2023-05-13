RACINE COUNTY — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is gearing up for a summer full of activities for kids ages two to 99.
Visitors will find a wide range of outdoor, ecological, and adventure-based events that hone in on skills such as woodcarving, fly casting, kayaking, and more.
Grab your hiking shoes, grab a fellow outdoorsy pal, and channel good vibes because there is a lot happening at River Bend. Check out the list below.
The activities and events at River Bend are open to the public throughout the upcoming summer months.
Upcoming events and activities at River Bend
|What?
|When?
|Details
|Cost
|Reservations
|Hoy Audubon Bird Walks
|May 12, 19
at
8 a.m.
|• Guided birdwatching walk led by veteran birder Rick Fare
|• Free
|No
|Beginning Woodcarving
|1st and 3rd Saturdays
from
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
|• Drop-in classes for people 12 years old and up
|• $5 per student
|No
|Fly Casting
|May 21
from
1 to 3 p.m.
|• Learn the dynamics of casting
• Explore the ecology of rivers and streams
|• $15 for the first class
• $5 each additional class
|Yes
|Tiny Tots
|May 23
June 27
July 25
Aug. 22
Sept. 26
Oct. 24
from
9 to 10:30 a.m.
|• Camps for littlest naturalists
• Children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent
|• $10 per child for members
• $15 for non-members
• Chaperones are free
|Yes
|Book Club
|May 23
July 18
Sept. 19
Nov. 21
at
6 p.m.
|• View a list of books online
|• Free
|No
|Introduction to Kayaking Class
|May 27
June 10
July 22
from
9 a.m. to noon
|• Learn to kayak on the Root River
• Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors
• Ages 14 to adult
|• $45 members
• $50 non-members
|Yes
|Cranes Over Wisconsin
|June 1
|• The International Crane Foundation will provide an interactive, engaging presentation
|• Free
|No
|Moonlight Paddle
|June 2
Aug. 4
from
7 to 10:30 p.m.
|• Peaceful, no destination paddle
|• $35 members
• $40 non-members
• $15 for dinner of sweet & savory buffet around a campfire and live music
|Yes
|Archery
|June 21
July 19
Aug. 2
from
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
|• Learn how to use a recurve bow in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere
• Ages 7 to adult
|• $15 for first class
• $5 each additional class
|Yes
To make reservations
Call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org. More information about their classes, events, activities, and organization can be found online or on their Facebook page.
