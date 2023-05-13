Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is gearing up for a summer full of activities for kids ages two to 99.

Visitors will find a wide range of outdoor, ecological, and adventure-based events that hone in on skills such as woodcarving, fly casting, kayaking, and more.

Moonlight paddle at River Bend

Grab your hiking shoes, grab a fellow outdoorsy pal, and channel good vibes because there is a lot happening at River Bend. Check out the list below.

The activities and events at River Bend are open to the public throughout the upcoming summer months.

River Bend Nature Center

Upcoming events and activities at River Bend

What? When? DetailsCostReservations
Hoy Audubon Bird WalksMay 12, 19
at
8 a.m.		• Guided birdwatching walk led by veteran birder Rick Fare
• FreeNo
Beginning Woodcarving1st and 3rd Saturdays
from
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.		• Drop-in classes for people 12 years old and up• $5 per studentNo
Fly CastingMay 21
from
1 to 3 p.m.		• Learn the dynamics of casting
• Explore the ecology of rivers and streams		• $15 for the first class
• $5 each additional class		Yes
Tiny TotsMay 23
June 27
July 25
Aug. 22
Sept. 26
Oct. 24
from
9 to 10:30 a.m.		• Camps for littlest naturalists
• Children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent		• $10 per child for members
• $15 for non-members
• Chaperones are free		Yes
Book ClubMay 23
July 18
Sept. 19
Nov. 21
at
6 p.m. 		• View a list of books online• FreeNo
Introduction to Kayaking ClassMay 27
June 10
July 22
from
9 a.m. to noon
• Learn to kayak on the Root River
• Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors
• Ages 14 to adult		• $45 members
• $50 non-members		Yes
Cranes Over WisconsinJune 1• The International Crane Foundation will provide an interactive, engaging presentation• FreeNo
Moonlight PaddleJune 2
Aug. 4
from
7 to 10:30 p.m. 		• Peaceful, no destination paddle• $35 members
• $40 non-members

• $15 for dinner of sweet & savory buffet around a campfire and live music		Yes
Archery June 21
July 19
Aug. 2
from
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.		• Learn how to use a recurve bow in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere
• Ages 7 to adult		• $15 for first class
• $5 each additional class		Yes
To make reservations

Credit: River Bend Nature Center

Call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org. More information about their classes, events, activities, and organization can be found online or on their Facebook page.

Credit: River Bend Nature Center

