Follow Us

RACINE — Summer is great for outdoor adventures, but when the temperatures – or possibly the raindrops – become too intense, taking in some of our art galleries and museums can be just the ticket for those looking for an alternative to the outdoors.

The local arts community in Racine County provides a creative outlet for those who reside in the community and for those who are exploring the area. People of all ages are welcome to dive into exhibits and shows that highlight the work of local artists and creatives.

Taking advantage of the beauty in Racine County within the art galleries and museums available allows visitors to connect with Racine County on a more intimate level.

Taking in the myriad galleries throughout Racine is fun because you can enjoy them whether the weather features rain or shine.

Racine County Art Galleries & Museums

Museums and art galleries in Racine County
Hot Shop Glass – Credit: Emma Widmar
Northern Lights Gallery – Credit: Northern Lights Gallery Facebook page
Artist Gallery – Credit: Artist Gallery Instagram page
Northwinds Gallery website – Credit: Northwinds Gallery website
Spectrum School of the Arts – Credit: Spectrum website
Art Gallery or Museum Location
Artist Gallery in Racine401 Main St.
Racine
CM Arts201 S. Water St.
Rochester
Creative Spaces Studio318 E Main St.
Waterford
Get Artzy34610 Spring Prairie Road
Burlington
Hot Shop Glass Studio & Gallery239 Wisconsin Ave.
Racine
Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts306 Main St.
Racine
Mahogany Gallery1422 Washington Ave.
Racine
Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse & Gallery2825 4 1/2 Mile Road
Caledonia
Northern Lights Gallery423 Main St.
Racine
Northwinds Gallery1700 N. Main St.
Racine
OS Projects601 6th St.
Racine
Racine Art Museum441 Main St.
Racine
RAM’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine
Spectrum School & GalleryLocated within The DeKoven Center
610 21st St.
Racine
Studio 402A402A S. Front St.
Rochester
The Branch @ 1501 1501 Washington Ave.
Racine
West End Gallery Located within Absolutely Waterford offices
300. E. Main St.
Waterford
Racine County Art Galleries & Museums
Racine Art Museum – Credit: Emma Widmar
Mahogany Gallery – Credit: Mahogany Gallery Instagram page
Get Artzy – Credit: Get Artzy
Spectrum Community Gallery – Credit: Spectrum website
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts – Credit: RAM Facebook page

Culture and the arts

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment