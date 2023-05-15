RACINE — Summer is great for outdoor adventures, but when the temperatures – or possibly the raindrops – become too intense, taking in some of our art galleries and museums can be just the ticket for those looking for an alternative to the outdoors.
The local arts community in Racine County provides a creative outlet for those who reside in the community and for those who are exploring the area. People of all ages are welcome to dive into exhibits and shows that highlight the work of local artists and creatives.
Taking advantage of the beauty in Racine County within the art galleries and museums available allows visitors to connect with Racine County on a more intimate level.
Taking in the myriad galleries throughout Racine is fun because you can enjoy them whether the weather features rain or shine.
Racine County Art Galleries & Museums
|Art Gallery or Museum
|Location
|Artist Gallery in Racine
|401 Main St.
Racine
|CM Arts
|201 S. Water St.
Rochester
|Creative Spaces Studio
|318 E Main St.
Waterford
|Get Artzy
|34610 Spring Prairie Road
Burlington
|Hot Shop Glass Studio & Gallery
|239 Wisconsin Ave.
Racine
|Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts
|306 Main St.
Racine
|Mahogany Gallery
|1422 Washington Ave.
Racine
|Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse & Gallery
|2825 4 1/2 Mile Road
Caledonia
|Northern Lights Gallery
|423 Main St.
Racine
|Northwinds Gallery
|1700 N. Main St.
Racine
|OS Projects
|601 6th St.
Racine
|Racine Art Museum
|441 Main St.
Racine
|RAM’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
|2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine
|Spectrum School & Gallery
|Located within The DeKoven Center
610 21st St.
Racine
|Studio 402A
|402A S. Front St.
Rochester
|The Branch @ 1501
|1501 Washington Ave.
Racine
|West End Gallery
| Located within Absolutely Waterford offices
300. E. Main St.
Waterford
