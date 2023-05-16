WAUKEGAN, Ill., RACINE, Wis. — A report of an armed carjacking out of Waukegan, Ill., led Racine police to a city residence last week and ended with a trio of felony arrests.

Damarion Turner, 21, and Kemari Shannon, 19, both of Racine, and Roland Harris, 17, of Milwaukee, each face one felony charge of receiving stolen property as a party to a crime. That charge brings with it a maximum possible prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

Shannon and Harris, who is charged in adult court, remain in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, while Turner is in custody on a $7,500 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: armed carjacking in Waukegan

Officers with the Waukegan Police Department learned that a Toyota Corolla had been stolen in an armed carjacking at about 11:42 p.m. on May 8. The victim stated that a Hispanic or African-American suspect in all black with a ski mask approached her, pointed a firearm at her and demanded her vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2022 model, was worth more than $10,000, the complaint states.

Less than an hour later, police in Racine located the stolen vehicle from the carjacking outside a residence in the 1600 block of Center Street. The officer observed all three defendants wearing ski masks as they exited the vehicle and entered the residence.

At that point, police surrounded the residence and were able to take all three into custody. During a search inside, they found multiple black ski masks and firearms.

A check with Google Maps driving directions showed it would take about 45 minutes to travel from where the vehicle was stolen to the address in Racine, which was nearly an exact match for the time frame between the carjacking and the arrest.

Court records show that Turner is a repeat offender, as he has a felony conviction for possession of a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent in Racine County in 2019.

All three are due back in Racine County Circuit Court on May 24, for a preliminary hearing.