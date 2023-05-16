UNION GROVE — The lone resident and their pets escaped a Monday morning fire unscathed in Union Grove that may have been caused by an explosion in the garage.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from several jurisdictions responded at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, to a home in the 1000 block of Crabtree Lane for reports of a structure fire. The single occupant of the home and their pets were uninjured and accounted for.

Explosion heard in garage, under investigation

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the home’s resident and several neighbors told fire officials they heard an explosion in the garage before they saw smoke and flames. The blaze was contained to the single address, leaving adjacent buildings undamaged.

Fire safety

It’s important to remember basic fire safety within the home. Every home should have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on each level, as well as a known escape plan should a fire happen. Discuss the evacuation plans with all household members, including a plan for pet evacuation.