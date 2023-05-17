RACINE — It is officially National Police Week now until May 20, and the spotlight is on those who serve and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. National Police Week is a period that honors, remembers and showcases support for law enforcement.
In the United States, since the start of the observance in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day, Americans have drawn their attention to officers.
Likewise, the week on which this day falls has become known as National Police Week.
National Police Week local recognition
Across the Nation, President Joe Biden distributed a proclamation. In addition, in the City of Racine, Mayor Cory Mason also wrote a proclamation declaring and recognizing the week.
In Racine County, community members and elected leaders joined law enforcement officers at Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave., to honor the memory and sacrifice of the law enforcement officers on May 16.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement during National Police Week:
While the loss of any law enforcement officer’s life is a tragedy, we honor their sacrifice by continuing the mission of serving the public, professionally enforcing the law, and ensuring public safety. Together we recognize their valor. While one name is too many on this list, I pray no more are added.Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
The following individuals were honored:
Deaths during 1918-1951
John Harms
Racine Police Dept.
Nov. 18, 1918
Arthur G. Herman
Racine Sheriff’s Office
May 15, 1920
Alvin B. Christensen
Racine Police Dept.
July 13, 1930
Jacob A. Mauer
Racine Police Dept.
April 28, 1931
Harry C. Breheim
Racine Police Dept.
Aug. 26, 1933
Hubert W. Schenning
Burlington Police Dept.
Feb. 9, 1935
John H. Anderson
Racine Police Dept.
March 10, 1935
Frank F. Lenzke
Racine Police Dept.
May 13, 1936
Arthur Lindstrom
Racine Police Dept.
Feb. 12, 1951
Deaths during 1953-2019
Henry D. Denman
Racine Sheriff’s Office
June 18, 1953
George W. Hanson
Racine Sheriff’s Office
June 18, 1953
Harold Worden
Racine Police Dept.
Aug. 25, 1955
Lester McEachern
Racine Police Dept.
May 5, 1956
Anthony G. Eilers Burlington Police Dept.
Feb. 5, 1962
James J. Hantschel
Racine Police Dept.
May 15, 1963
Fred Lenzke
Racine Police Dept.
Feb. 15, 1967
James R. Fine
Racine Police Dept.
Jan. 11, 1974
John D. Hetland
Racine Police Dept.
June 17, 2019
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
