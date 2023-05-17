Follow Us

RACINE — It is officially National Police Week now until May 20, and the spotlight is on those who serve and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. National Police Week is a period that honors, remembers and showcases support for law enforcement.

National Police Week
Members of the police force, county and city leaders, and other community members gathered at Hantschel Park to honor fallen officers during National Police Week. – Credit: RPD

In the United States, since the start of the observance in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day, Americans have drawn their attention to officers.

Likewise, the week on which this day falls has become known as National Police Week. 

National Police Week local recognition

Across the Nation, President Joe Biden distributed a proclamation. In addition, in the City of Racine, Mayor Cory Mason also wrote a proclamation declaring and recognizing the week.

In Racine County, community members and elected leaders joined law enforcement officers at Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave., to honor the memory and sacrifice of the law enforcement officers on May 16.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement during National Police Week:

National Police Week
A piper stands at attention before playing a tribute. – Credit: RPD

While the loss of any law enforcement officer’s life is a tragedy, we honor their sacrifice by continuing the mission of serving the public, professionally enforcing the law, and ensuring public safety. Together we recognize their valor. While one name is too many on this list, I pray no more are added.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
National Police Week
District Attorney Tricia Hansen, Assistant Chief of Police Alexander Ramirez, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and Police Chief Maurice Robinson (standing behind Ramirez) salute and pay respects to Racine County’s fallen officers. – Credit: RPD

The following individuals were honored:

Deaths during 1918-1951

John Harms
Racine Police Dept.
Nov. 18, 1918

Arthur G. Herman
Racine Sheriff’s Office
May 15, 1920

Alvin B. Christensen
Racine Police Dept.
July 13, 1930

Jacob A. Mauer
Racine Police Dept.
April 28, 1931

Harry C. Breheim
Racine Police Dept.
Aug. 26, 1933

Hubert W. Schenning
Burlington Police Dept.
Feb. 9, 1935

John H. Anderson
Racine Police Dept.
March 10, 1935

Frank F. Lenzke
Racine Police Dept.
May 13, 1936

Arthur Lindstrom
Racine Police Dept.
Feb. 12, 1951

Deaths during 1953-2019

Henry D. Denman
Racine Sheriff’s Office
June 18, 1953

George W. Hanson
Racine Sheriff’s Office
June 18, 1953

Harold Worden
Racine Police Dept.
Aug. 25, 1955

Lester McEachern
Racine Police Dept.
May 5, 1956

Anthony G. Eilers Burlington Police Dept.
Feb. 5, 1962

James J. Hantschel
Racine Police Dept.
May 15, 1963

Fred Lenzke
Racine Police Dept.
Feb. 15, 1967

James R. Fine
Racine Police Dept.
Jan. 11, 1974

John D. Hetland
Racine Police Dept.
June 17, 2019

