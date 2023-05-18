Obituary for Barbara Jean Stein-Lendman

July 20 1938 – May 13, 2023

Barbara Jean Stein-Lendman, 84, passed away, in Froedtert South (St. Catherine’s) in Kenosha, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee on July 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Walter and Elenor (nee: Hansen) Hummel.

Barbara Jean Stein-Lendman

After graduating from Washington High School in Milwaukee, she went on and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and received a second degree from Carthage College. After marrying Robert Stein, Barbara worked at Abbott Labs as a tour guide until 1965. She had a long career as a paralegal for Lepp and Lingel.

On Nov. 24, 1990, she was united in marriage to Paul Lendman. Barbara touched so many lives throughout her life, including her children, grandchildren, friends, and even strangers, in so many ways that she will always be remembered as “Mom and Nini” to all.

Barbara was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church and volunteered as a tutor for KUSD, the KUSD Volunteer Parents, the Brookside Advisory Board, a soccer coach, and a volunteer for the Women and Children’s Horizons.

Surviving are her husband, Paul; her children, Tracy Stein, of Pleasant Prairie, and Scott (Kristin) Stein, of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; two grandchildren, Kelli (special friend Sam) Griffin, and Kyle (fiancée, Nicole) Griffin, all of Kenosha; Paul’s five children and their families; brother, James Hummel of Milwaukee, and niece, Dawn Hummel of Florida. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Stein.

Services

A celebration of her life will be held at the Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave., on Sunday, May 21, beginning with a service of remembrance, starting at 1 p.m., followed by a time of sharing and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Hospice Alliance of Kenosha, Women and Children’s Horizons, or your favorite charity.