Obituary for Oliver Charles Yarber

June 22, 1948 – May 7, 2023

Oliver Charles Yarber, 74, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he received excellent care, on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Oliver attended Horlick High School where he excelled at playing football. He continued to mentor youth in sports and karate. He achieved his second-degree black belt certification in karate. He owned a Karate school, taught, and mentored there for many years. He retired from Monarch Plastics after many years of service, where his coworkers regarded him as family.

In his retirement, Oliver enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and filling hearts with joy and laughter. His favorite past times included playing cards, barbecues, camping, fishing, traveling, and helping others. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved football Sundays.

Oliver leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia Yarber (McAlister); daughters, Karla Thomas-Marzette (Mathew Marzette), and Holly Clark; and son-in-law, Israel West; six grandchildren: Evance Z. Grandberry, Sedric C. Grandberry, Jordon S. Clark, Briana G. McRae, Autumn L. Grandberry, and Preston T. Marzette. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first great-grandson due to arrive in June 2023.

He is further survived by his sisters, Yvonne Perry, Gloria Greer, Linda Flagg, Kathy Yarber-Thurman; and brothers, George Yarber III (Marjorie Yarber), Joey Yarber, Stanley Yarber (Bonnie Yarber), Dennis Yarber, and Larry Yarber. He is also survived by his best friend, Josh Rayat (brother-in-law), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and George Yarber Jr.; sisters, Zenovia Jackson, and Cherie Owens; and his brother, Glen Yarber. Oliver was also preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Craig West.

Services

Per Oliver’s wishes, he did not want any services. He donated what organs he could and was able to help 50 people. In lieu of donations and flowers, Oliver and his family ask that you continue to learn, laugh, love, give in his name, and please consider organ donation.