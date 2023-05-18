The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, May 18. This week, Racine County Eye editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.

1. Dunk A Cop Reading Challenge Lamoreaux and the anchors at TMJ4 at discussed the Dunk A Cop Reading Challenge. The leading force behind the Dunk A Cop Reading Challenge is Ofc. Travis Brady of the Anthony Lane COP House. Wadewitz Elementary students have the opportunity to read with the added bonus of winning a chance to dunk a cop in a dunk tank on June 5. Dunk A Cop Reading Challenge will see over 30 officers reading to Wadewitz students Read this article

2. Business Spotlight: World of Bridal Anahi Next up, the Racine Roundup covered the Business Spotlight: World of Bridal Anahi. This business has been operating in Racine for 17 years, but this spring, they made the move to Mount Pleasant. At the store, they offer a wide variety of formalwear and accessories as a way to provide the community with a local place to shop. Business Spotlight: World of Bridal Anahi Read this article

3. Wisco Spotlight

The team at the Racine County Eye has been busily gathering the best of Racine County events, fairs, camping, fishing, boating, and more for your summertime fun. This e-magazine has museums, restaurants, and hotels; we even tell you about a bat walk that is available. We will be adding more things to do, places to go, and food to eat each month to keep you busy this summer. Check out our new digital magazine and choose your next adventure in Racine County with our Wisco Spotlight. Wisco Spotlight: Lake Michigan Edition Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. May 18

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.