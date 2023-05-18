Obituary for Sandra F. Gaura

July 18, 1944 – May 7, 2023

Sandra F. Gaura, 78, of Haines City, Fla., formerly of Racine, Wis., passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on July 18, 1944, in Kenosha, Wis. to the late Emma Heffel and Juan Colon. She received her nursing degree and became an LPN. Sandra was active with the YMCA and Jehovah’s Witness. She was employed at Racine City Hall in the finance department, retiring after many years of service. Sandra enjoyed roller skating, biking, traveling, and antique shopping, and loved going to the movies.

Sandra was a very loving mother and grandmother. She would do anything for her family when she could. Sandra lived life to the fullest, and we will miss her very much and will keep her in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her children, Daeanalyn Rodriguez and David Schlitz; grandsons, Jose and Carlo Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Alexia, Anthony, Lola, Cashton, and Hayes. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Services

Sandra has been laid to rest at Mound Cemetery in a private ceremony.