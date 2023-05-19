Make a 10-minute veggie omelet in a mug this May from UW-Extension

During the month of May, UW-Extension of Racine County is encouraging community members to make their veggie omelet in a mug recipe.
This is an easy recipe to follow and will make a nutritional breakfast or meal at any time of the day.
Spring is a great time to make use of vegetables that are beginning to become available at local area farmers markets and or in backyard gardens. In addition, local farm fresh eggs can be a great base for this dish.
Learn how to make this meal in 10 minutes. Once it is completed, makers will be rewarded with a filling and flavorful way to eat eggs in just four easy steps.
While this veggie omelet in a mug is easy to make, it does not lack satisfaction. Try it by viewing the recipe in English or Spanish below.
The recipe: Veggie omelet in a mug
For more information visit the visit the FoodWIse website or reach out to Jillian Frideres, M.S.
FoodWIse NutritionEducator, Racine/Kenosha by contacting 262-635-5394 or emailing jillian.frideres@wisc.edu.
