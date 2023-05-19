RACINE COUNTY — Racine Unified School District (RUSD) hosted back-to-back groundbreaking ceremonies to celebrate the start of construction at Hammes Field, 7345 Washington Ave., on May 18, and what will be Starbuck K8 International Baccalaureate World School, 1516 Ohio St., on May 19.

RUSD faculty, staff, students, elected officials, community members, and project partners including CG Schmidt, Camosy Construction, Hunzinger Construction, and Zimmerman Architectural Studios, Inc. were present between the two ceremonies and assisted in breaking ground through a symbolic ceremonial digging and dirt toss.

Both locations will see expansions and renovations as a part of RUSD’s Long-Range Facilities Masters Plan made possible by a referendum in 2020. Updates about each school’s plans are available district-wide.

Hammes Field upgrades

Located next to Case High School, Hammes Field will receive upgrades that will benefit student-athletes, spectators, and the people of Racine County.

The following changes and upgrades are to be made per the district:

New turf field, digital scoreboard, concession stands, restrooms, bleachers

Improvements to softball fields including dugouts, fields and stormwater management

The construction is set to be completed in the summer of 2023. View the predicted timeline online.

Watch footage from the ceremony on the Racine County Eye on Facebook.

Hammes Field Gallery

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Changes at Starbuck

According to the district, the following updates will be made:

Safety and security updates

Modernization of learning spaces to accommodate enrollment projections

A building addition to support a 4-section, K-8 grade configuration

Site improvements, including a new playground and vehicle circulation

Infrastructure improvements and building maintenance

In addition, the school will see a transformation as Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge will

merge to become Starbuck K8 International Baccalaureate World School. They will serve students from kindergarten to grade eight.

Construction is set to last until August 2024. View the project timeline for group one online.

Watch footage from the ceremony on the Racine County Eye on Facebook.

Starbuck Gallery

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar