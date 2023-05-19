KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) has embarked on a journey to further serve the students enrolled in the district by creating a Portrait of a Graduate, or graduate profile.

The public’s input is being sought in developing a vision that will help the district articulate what the path to success looks like for a variety of students.

Graduate profiles

A Portrait of a Graduate, according to Panorama Education, represents a school district’s vision for 21st-century skills, character traits, and/or social-emotional competencies. These are skills and qualities that students need to succeed in college, career, and life.

KUSD is looking for the public to help shape what the mold should look like.

“This process will create a clear, unified direction in the work we are doing to educate students in collaboration with the families, businesses, and communities we serve,” explained KUSD in a news release.

Developing a plan is a part of the District and School Improvement Plan work that is underway. The work aims to provide students with equal opportunities to prepare for college and/or careers.

Feedback is welcome and will address a community-developed list of skills the district’s learners will be acquiring throughout their 14 years in KUSD.

Those interested in attending can do so by visiting the Educational Support Center boardroom, 3600 52nd St., on June 7.

Two sessions are available: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. for the public. Those interested in attending should RSVP by completing the Google Form online.