Obituary for Lois Mae Smith

March 4, 1927 – April 19, 2023

Lois Mae Smith, age 96, died peacefully on April 19, 2023, at the Valencia Hills Health and Rehab Center in Lakeland, Florida.

Lois was born in Racine, Wis. on March 4, 1927, to Ella (Eickhorst) and Jack Flynn. Lois attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School, Washington Park Junior High, and graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine, the Class of 1945.

On Dec. 14, 1948, Lois was united in marriage to the love of her life, Raymond C. Smith, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was a resident of Racine and worked at Young Radiator’s in the office for 33 years until she retired. Upon retirement, Ray and Lois headed to Lakeland, Fla. in 1991 where they both lived until their time of death.

Lois loved her life with Ray. They both enjoyed golfing and being a part of the Cypress Lake Community. So many wonderful friendships they had within this community. She served on many of their committees over the years but loved most the Sonshiners, the 19th Holers, and the Christian Fellowship on Sunday along with her Bible studies held on Monday at their beautiful Clubhouse.

She had a strong faith in God and lived her life accordingly. She always had a smile on her face and a willingness to help on every occasion. She would remind everyone to pray every day and never forget our Lord Jesus Christ. Her favorite book was the Bible and every evening she would read a bible verse and, in the morning, read from her bedside book, Jesus Calling. Yes, Lois was a good and faithful servant.

Lois also had a love for animals. Those who knew her always commented on how she treated her dogs as her children. She supported the Lakeland Humane Society for many years and always donated to causes involving efforts to rescue animals around the country.

Lois and Ray didn’t have any children, but her extended family was always very important. Carol and Mike Corona of Racine remained very special to them for many years. Now she can join everyone in heaven and Ray’s first words to her will be, “What took you so long my love?”

She also loved Mike and Carol’s children. She always kept in touch over the years and treasured the times they would come and visit in Florida. Michael Corona, Susie Lynch, and Jim Corona made serval trips to Lakeland over the years. Lois would comment during the visit how appreciative she was for their continued love and support after Ray passed away.

Lois’s husband preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2013, as well as her parents, Ella Flynn and Jack Flynn, along with Mike and Carol Corona, and Barbara and Herman Buchaklian. She is survived by Michael (Jacque) Corona, Susan Lynch, and Jim Corona, and their families.

Services

Lois will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the love and compassionate care given to Lois during her time at Valencia Hills Health and Rehab Center these past three years.

The family asks for you to honor her by saying a prayer, drinking a cup of coffee and having a piece of cake or cookie, three things she loved to do daily.