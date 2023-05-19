The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of May 20 – 26

Library News

Library Closures

The Racine Public Library building and mobile libraries will be closed on Monday, May 29. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available.

Park Passes Available for Checkout

Racine Public Library cardholders can now check out one-day state park passes (while supplies last). Stop by our first-floor front desk to pick up your park pass kit, including maps, stickers, and accessibility information. Each pass is valid for one car to visit any state park, forest or recreation area in Wisconsin.

Call for Vendors — Lunch Break at the Library 2023

We still have a few slots open for food trucks at Lunch Break at the Library, including May 31 and July 12. At Lunch Break at the Library, food trucks park in the circle of Library Drive throughout the summer to sell to library visitors. This year’s Lunch Break runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May 24 through Sept. 6. If you’d like to bring a truck to join us, get in touch with us at 262-636-9170, Pam.Preisler@RacineLibrary.info or Evelin.Garcia@RacineLibrary.info.

Kids

Health and Family Resource Fair

Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | 2nd Floor

Celebrate with us what the library does best: share resources. Explore resources for everyone in the family from more than 30 community organizations. Grab some free refreshments and swag, and enter our free raffles to win prizes donated by participating organizations. Raffle participants must be present to win when the results are announced at 1 p.m. This event is brought to you by the Racine Public Library, Familia Dental and Aurora Health Care.

No registration is required.

Renovation Celebration and Open House

Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

We’re cutting the ribbon on the second-floor renovation! After a year of construction, the Racine Public Library’s second floor is transformed and ready for you to explore. Arrive early to join us for the welcome and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., or stop by at any time to explore your library’s new spaces. Stop into the Innovation Lab to learn about STEAM, visit TeenScene to explore our activities for young adult visitors, pick up a new skill from the Beyond Books Collection, and grab some refreshments while you see what’s new.

No registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, May 22 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Meaningful Locations Photography Exhibit

Tuesday, May 23 | 2-5 p.m. | Community Room and Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride with the Racine Public Library, Community Powered and the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin as we reveal Racine community members’ Meaningful Locations.

2-2:30 p.m. — Photo viewing

2:30-4 p.m. — Brief walking tour to visit nearby Meaningful Locations

4-5 p.m. — Photo viewing and refreshments

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, May 24 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first-floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. Our May 24 truck is Piña Mexican Eats, offering authentic Mexican food made from scratch.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Wednesday, May 24 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, May 27 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Children under seven are asked to have a caretaker present during the program.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, May 27 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, May 22 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Senior Paint ‘N’ Sip Tea

Tuesday, May 23 | Noon-2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Sip tea while painting a scene with the guidance of our staff artist, Ken. May’s scene* depicts a pier extending over calm waters towards a bright blue sky.

*As of May 2, May’s painting selection has been updated.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, May 24 | 2-4 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. Classes for those taking the Spanish exam are every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m., beginning May 3. Classes for those taking the English exam will begin on July 12 and will be every Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you.

To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Retro Anime Night

Thursday, May 25 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room –Atrium, 1st Floor

Revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new. Popcorn and water will be provided, but feel free to bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!