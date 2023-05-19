KENOSHA — Wisconsin Shores Little League and Wisconsin Shores Senior Challenger League are now taking registrations for the 2023 season.

WSLL is open to special needs children between 4 and 18 years of age, or up to age 22 if still in school. WSSCL is open to special needs players ages 15 and above.

Special needs include: ADD/ADHD

Visual/hearing impairments

CD, ED, LD

Autism

Physical difficulties wheelchairs walkers crutches, etc.

Other health impairments

A baseball cap and t-shirt are provided for each player. Only a baseball glove is required. There are no fees.

Games are non-competitive. Children’s games are played on Saturday mornings beginning June 3 and going until Aug. 12 at the Kenosha Sports Complex (39th Avenue & 42nd Street) from 9-10:30 a.m. Senior Challenger games are played on most Monday evenings beginning June 5 through Aug. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. Games will be played at Forest Park, 4803 61st Ave.

Registration or other questions? Please contact Jackie Battersby at jbattersby@wi.rr.com or Michael Ebener at matpi@sbcglobal.net before May 20, 2023 with registration questions. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call: Jackie Battersby: 262-705-8212

Mike Ebener: 262-945-9769