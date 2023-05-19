KENOSHA — Wisconsin Shores Little League and Wisconsin Shores Senior Challenger League are now taking registrations for the 2023 season.
WSLL is open to special needs children between 4 and 18 years of age, or up to age 22 if still in school. WSSCL is open to special needs players ages 15 and above.
Special needs include:
- ADD/ADHD
- Visual/hearing impairments
- CD, ED, LD
- Autism
- Physical difficulties
- wheelchairs
- walkers
- crutches, etc.
- Other health impairments
A baseball cap and t-shirt are provided for each player. Only a baseball glove is required. There are no fees.
Games are non-competitive. Children’s games are played on Saturday mornings beginning June 3 and going until Aug. 12 at the Kenosha Sports Complex (39th Avenue & 42nd Street) from 9-10:30 a.m. Senior Challenger games are played on most Monday evenings beginning June 5 through Aug. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. Games will be played at Forest Park, 4803 61st Ave.
Registration or other questions?
Please contact Jackie Battersby at jbattersby@wi.rr.com or Michael Ebener at matpi@sbcglobal.net before May 20, 2023 with registration questions.
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call:
- Jackie Battersby: 262-705-8212
- Mike Ebener: 262-945-9769
Kenosha Lens
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, wants to be your source for Kenosha County news that serves our diverse communities. As we expand our coverage into Kenosha County, subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.