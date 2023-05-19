RIPON, WIS. — Ripon College’s Commencement ceremony was held on May 14, 2023, to celebrate its graduating class.

Burlington

Zacharias Olstinske

Olstinske majored in Politics and Government and Economics with minors in American Studies and Law and Society.

Franksville

Ethan Hansen

Hansen majored in English and Music with a minor in Educational Studies.

Waterford

Ethan Brannen

Brannen majored in Self-Designed and History with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies.

Bonnie Jensen

Jensen majored in Biology with minors in Coaching and Chemistry.

Emma Spalding

Spalding majored in Elementary Education with a minor in History.

About Ripon College

Ripon College, founded in 1851, prepares students of diverse interests for lives of productive, socially responsible citizenship. Ripon’s liberal arts and sciences curriculum and residential campus create an intimate learning community in which students experience a richly personalized education. In recognition of its academic excellence, the college was awarded a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa in 1953, placing it among a select group of the nation’s top colleges. Visit ripon.edu.