RIPON, WIS. — Ripon College’s Commencement ceremony was held on May 14, 2023, to celebrate its graduating class.
Burlington
Zacharias Olstinske
Olstinske majored in Politics and Government and Economics with minors in American Studies and Law and Society.
Franksville
Ethan Hansen
Hansen majored in English and Music with a minor in Educational Studies.
Waterford
Ethan Brannen
Brannen majored in Self-Designed and History with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies.
Bonnie Jensen
Jensen majored in Biology with minors in Coaching and Chemistry.
Emma Spalding
Spalding majored in Elementary Education with a minor in History.
About Ripon College
Ripon College, founded in 1851, prepares students of diverse interests for lives of productive, socially responsible citizenship. Ripon’s liberal arts and sciences curriculum and residential campus create an intimate learning community in which students experience a richly personalized education. In recognition of its academic excellence, the college was awarded a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa in 1953, placing it among a select group of the nation’s top colleges. Visit ripon.edu.
Local schools
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.