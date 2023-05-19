The Wisconsin Hepatitis C Program is hosting its second community webinar on Hepatitis C elimination on May 31.

The webinar welcomes local public health organizations, community leaders, health care providers, individuals affected by hepatitis, and community members to join online. Those interested in attending need to register in advance. After registering, projected attendees will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Hepatitis C webinar presenters

The following individuals will lead the second community webinar on Hepatitis C elimination:

Sheila Guilfoyle, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Harm Reduction Unit supervisor

Kimberly Meinholz, RN, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, hepatitis A outreach specialist

Stephanie Borchardt, Ph.D., MPH, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, hepatitis B epidemiologist

Kailynn Mitchell, MPH, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, hepatitis prevention coordinator

Susann Ahrabi-Fard, MS, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, hepatitis A epidemiologist

Sarah Born, RN, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, hepatitis B epidemiologist

Statewide recognition

The conversation comes in honor of Hepatitis Awareness Month observed by the state of Wisconsin in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC.

May 19 is Hepatitis Testing Day

In the state of Wisconsin, Gov. Evers has issued an official proclamation for the month of May and declared May 19 as Hepatitis Testing Day. The goal of the month is to raise awareness about hepatitis inequities, prevention, testing, and treatment and in advocating for viral hepatitis surveillance and the treatment of all persons living with chronic hepatitis. If you have a question, please email the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. Hepatitis C awareness ribbon – Credit: Emma Widmar