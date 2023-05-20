Obituary for Charles ‘Chuck’ Kaprelian

October 12, 1934 – May 9, 2023

Charles “Chuck” Kaprelian, 88, passed away on May 9, 2023.

Chuck was born on Oct. 12, 1934, to Mike and Alice (nee: Dadian) Kapralian. On Oct. 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to his loving wife, Bonnie. Chuck was employed at Hamilton Beach, and at Dan Foss.

He liked to rebuild old cars, lawnmowers and snowblowers. Chuck loved going to the 7 Mile Fair, birdwatching, and go-karting. He also enjoyed taking trips to Potawatomi with his family and friends. Chuck was a loving, generous, and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by many.

Charles will be missed by his sisters, Julie Kaprelian and Shirley Whitman; son, Charles; daughters, Debra (Amin) Virani, and Brenda Kaprelian; grandchildren, Ryan (Julianna) Avila and Tami (Zac Cox) Kaprelian; Jaime (Melvin) Avila Koker, Brian (Jenna) Kaprelian, Ciara Kaprelian, Sean (Brittany) Virani, Aneal (Ashleigh) Virani, and Ashleigh Kaprelian; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Jordan, Austin, Andrew, Cole, Evelyn, and Dawson; great-great-grandchildren, Kingsley, Kaisley, and Ezequiel; and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Alice Kapralian; and brothers, George and Edward Kaprelian.

Services

In keeping with Chuck’s wishes, private services have been held.

