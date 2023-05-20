Obituary for Marion ‘Miecy’ Chars

January 4, 1951 – May 11, 2023

With her family by her side, Marion “Miecy” Chars, age 72, passed away on Thursday evening, May 11, 2023. Marion was born in Belcourt, N.D. on Jan. 4, 1951, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Beatrice (nee: Marion) Jastrow.

Marion “Miecy” Chars

Marion, also affectionately known as “Miecy” to her family and friends, graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1969.” On Nov. 10, 1973, Marion was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Chars at St. Edward Catholic Church. She was employed with SC Johnson for 22 years before retiring in 2011.

A nature lover at heart, Marion loved her cats, gardening, sitting on their deck overlooking her pond, watching the deer, and feeding the chipmunks. She will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Miecy will be dearly missed by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Dennis; son, Dennis; siblings, Catherine (Marshall) Teschner, Debra Radtke, and Tammy (Randy) Haas; in-laws, Lori Jastrow, Margaret Chars, Rosemary Lux, and George Chars (Ralph Hansen); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Miecy was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd and Michael.

Services

Visitation will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. with a service celebrating her life to start at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society of Wisconsin, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.