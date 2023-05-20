Obituary for Timothy Bruce McLeod

August 10, 1946 – May 13, 2023

Timothy Bruce McLeod, age 76, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Timothy Bruce McLeod

Tim was born in Racine to Gordon and Virginia (nee: Anderson) McLeod on Aug. 10, 1946. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the time of the Vietnam War. Tim was united in marriage with Patricia Ann Peterson on June 24, 1966. Tim was employed by Modine Manufacturing.

Among his interests, Tim enjoyed woodworking; being on the lake fishing; spending time at Mirror Lake and the Wisconsin Dells area; occasionally visiting the local casinos; doing anything and everything with his wife, Ann; and he loved his dogs and other pets.

Surviving are his wife, Ann; brother, Gordon (James Justin) McLeod, Jr.; sisters, Penny Casebolt and Carolyn (Jerry) Flannery; brothers-in-law, Timothy LaPointe and Wayne (Rose) Peterson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Virginia McLeod; his parents-in-law, Franklin and Wilma Peterson; sisters, Patricia Fellion and Sandra McLeod; brothers, Charles and Dennis McLeod; sister-in-law, Sandra LaPointe; brothers-in-law, Larry “Donnie” Casebolt and Alfred “Tuffy” Fellion Sr.; niece, Misty Casebolt; and nephew, Fred Blake.

Services

Inurnment for Tim will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove with full military honors at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.