BURLINGTON — A bicyclist, identified as 16-year-old Jack Mayers, was struck and killed by a Canadian National Train at the intersection of Adams and Bridge Streets in the City of Burlington on May 21.

Mayers was a Burlington resident and junior at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Several 911 calls of a bicyclist colliding with a train came into the Racine County Communications Center around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the incident scene, the City of Burlington Police and Fire Department personnel located the bicyclist underneath the train, deceased.

Investigation continues

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mayer was headed eastbound and disregarded the activated emergency warning crossing signals. He was then struck by the train while proceeding through the intersection by a southbound train.

The investigation is ongoing and is a collaborative effort between the BPD, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Canadian National Police Department.

Burlington Police issue statement

The BPD issued the following statement in a press release:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The family wanted the public to know, Jack was (a) dedicated family member, and ‘had a big heart.’ We are asking everyone to respect the family’s privacy while they grieve their loss.”

Services available

Burlington High School will provide counseling services to students needing assistance due to the Mayers incident.