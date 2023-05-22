RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., is set to open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 27. The facility’s new management – Racine County – promises to have enough lifeguards and other staff in place to be open regular hours all summer long.

The center, which includes a lap pool and a diving pool, will initially be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends May 27-29 and June 3-4. Daily operations will start June 9 and run through August 20.

Dolphin Cove water slides at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center – Credit: Paul Holley Effective this year, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center is managed by Racine County under the supervision of Lyn Boehm, the county’s recreation program manager. The county-owned facility had previously been managed by the Racine Family YMCA.

The county is currently marketing daily and season passes. Daily admission rates range from $3 for a youth to $15 for a family of four (Racine County residents). Season passes range from $19 for a youth to $99 for a family of four (Racine County residents). Prices are slightly higher for non-residents.

For more details, visit the Aquatic Center online.

No repeat of 2022

County officials are hoping there won’t be a repeat of 2022 when a local – and national – shortage of certified lifeguards forced the Aquatic Center to close for much of the summer. The facility has 15 lifeguards when fully staffed. The situation angered season pass holders who were forced to refer to the facility’s Facebook page to learn when the facility would be open.

Community Aquatic Center in its sixth season

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened in 2018. It was built with a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson – A Family Company. The center and Pritchard Park, where it is located, are owned by Racine County.