Fundraiser for Nurse Carmen! Tons of raffle donations, silent auction items, and get a pink hair extension to add pink to you! All proceeds go to Carmen to help raise funds for medical expenses. Check the fundraiser’s Facebook event page for more details.
FUNdraiser for Nurse Carmen details
- Fundraiser for Horlick’s Nurse Carmen
- June 2, 2023
- 3 p.m.
- Richard’s Bar & BBQ
3458 Rapids Drive, Racine
What:
When:
Where:
