Follow Us

Fundraiser for Nurse Carmen! Tons of raffle donations, silent auction items, and get a pink hair extension to add pink to you! All proceeds go to Carmen to help raise funds for medical expenses. Check the fundraiser’s Facebook event page for more details.

FUNdraiser for Nurse Carmen details

    What:

    • Fundraiser for Horlick’s Nurse Carmen

    When:

    • June 2, 2023
    • 3 p.m.

    Where:

    • Richard’s Bar & BBQ
      3458 Rapids Drive, Racine
fundraiser for nurse carmen

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment