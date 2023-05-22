RACINE — A man who allegedly fired first at police at Clayton Park is dead after officers returned fire. The incident occurred early Monday morning, and the state Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating.

Clayton Park City of Racine According to a press release from the DOJ, Mount Pleasant police late Sunday evening responded to calls for shots fired but didn’t apprehend anyone. A couple of hours later, Racine police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, and the driver fled into the tall grass of Clayton Park in the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue.

The man fired at officers, and police returned fire. He was struck and killed. The officers were not injured.

Officers involved in the shooting from both Mount Pleasant and Racine are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.