The fun didn’t start at the 70th annual Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom, it actually began with how students got there: in the motorcade of sweet rides.
High school seniors made their grand entries not only on the red carpet but also turned some heads on while making the procession from their respective schools to post-prom.
Everything from a firetruck to a John Deere combine made an appearance while dropping off prom-goers at the dance.
The tradition continued this year on May 20 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. in Union Grove.
Country with a flare
Red rides
Fun on the rooftop
Vintage looks
Modern looks
Fancy features
Night time arrivals
Watch prom
Did you miss watching the event in person? Watch this year’s red carpet entries by visiting the Racine County Eye’s Facebook page.
Schools
