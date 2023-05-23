8 Best Summer Activities for Students in Wisconsin

Ready to have fun this summer and take a break from your tedious academic routines? There’s no better way to do it than on a summer adventure in Wisconsin.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up some of the best summer activities every student will enjoy in Wisconsin, whether you are seeking outdoor thrills, cultural experiences, or educational pursuits. Let’s dive in to see what Wisconsin has in store for you this summer.

1. Explore Wisconsin’s State Parks

The first place any outdoor lover should explore in Wisconsin is the state parks. You’ll be surprised by the remarkable collection of state parks this city has to offer. One of the most charming is the Devil’s Lake State Park. Located in Baraboo, Wisconsin, this park attracts nearly 3 million visitors yearly because it has a spacious landmark that allows:

camping

kayaking

hunting

biking

hiking

rock climbing

canoeing

boating

and even picnicking with loved ones

Other state parks that offer these benefits are the Peninsula State Park and the Governor Dodge State Park. Whichever one you choose to visit this summer, you can be sure of one thing – an adventurous time outdoors.

2. Visit Milwaukee Art Museum

Can’t help but love the arts? Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Art Museum is a must-visit destination that leaves you gasping in awe. One of the first things you notice when you visit this museum is its iconic architectural design, so if you love architectural pieces, snap a picture as a souvenir and upload it on Twitch or other social channels to share your experience with your friends. Alternatively, add it to your collection. Besides this, the museum houses over 30,000 artworks, ranging from ancient to contemporary art. Whichever catches your attention, explore it to your heart’s content before your break from school comes to a halt.

3. Wisconsin Dells Water Parks

We’ve explored the parks and art museum, and now it’s time to cool off after a sweaty summer day. To cool off from the summer heat, visit some of the most stunning water parks in Wisconsin Dells. Also known as the “Water Park Capital of the World,” Wisconsin Dells features a vast land of water bodies, attractions, slides, and pools. Want a premium experience? Visit the Noah Ark Water Park, the biggest water park in America and one of the largest in Wisconsin. Or do you prefer an indoor water park experience that feels more like visiting an aquarium? Kalahari Resort is a popular choice that guarantees a fun-filled day, no matter your age.

4. Attend Summer Festivals

Now, it’s time for the party! It’s summer, your chance to take a nice long break from school activities, and the perfect way to enjoy it is to get in the festive spirit. Wisconsin is renowned for its vibrant and lively summer festivals that celebrate the state’s cultural heritage and diversity. If you reside near the Henry Maier Festival Park, experience Wisconsin’s Summerfest in Milwaukee, usually held from June to July, and immerse yourself in the live music, delicious cuisines, and thrilling outdoor activities. Can’t make it from school by then? Join the Wisconsin State Fair this August at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and have fun with friends.

5. Explore Historic Sites and Landmarks

Once you’ve had fun celebrating the festive culture of Wisconsin, it’s time to learn about the rich history of the state. Wisconsin is steeped in history, something winter, fall, and spring months won’t allow you to fully experience. Suit up in your comfortable summer clothing and explore the state’s historic sites and landmarks.

Visit Old World Wisconsin, an outdoor museum near Eagle, to learn about Wisconsin’s pioneer heritage. Tour the Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, a beautifully preserved Victorian mansion located on the bank of the Mississippi River, and experience what living in the 19th century felt like. You can also visit the iconic Taliesin in Spring Green, the former home of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and explore the breathtaking beauty of the 37,000-square-foot home.

6. Hit the Trails

If you love the outdoors, then you are in luck because Wisconsin has hundreds of scenic trails you can explore. For example, Wisconsin is home to one of the most sought-after scenic trails, the Ice Age Trail. This trail stretches over 1,200 miles and allows you to witness the state’s glacial landscapes and diverse ecosystems, from the iconic neighborhood streets to the remote Northwoods. Enjoy biking? Then Wisconsin’s Elroy-Sparta State Trail and Great River State Trail will be your favorite spots to be. Just get a detailed map to plan your hiking or biking trip.

7. Enjoy Water Sports on Wisconsin’s Lakes

Where are our sports fans? Don’t worry, you won’t be left out of experiencing Wisconsin’s amazing summer sports games. Wisconsin houses over 15,000 lakes, making it a haven for water sports enthusiasts. Love kayaking, paddleboarding, or canoeing? Rent a kayak, paddleboard, or canoe and explore the peaceful waters of the Northwoods.

Want a misfire of remote and urban? The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, which sits in Lake Superior, will be an ideal setting for kayaking and sailing. On the other hand, if you want more adrenaline-pumping sporting activities, try wakeboarding, waterskiing, or tubing on Wisconsin’s lakes around your residence. Regardless of your location in the city, Wisconsin’s lakes provide endless opportunities for summer water adventures.

8. Attend Outdoor Concerts and Movie Nights

Student life is tedious and makes it difficult to keep up with other personal activities. If you are married, don’t forget to spend this summer with your loved one.

Many communities in Wisconsin organize outdoor concerts and movie nights during the summer months. So, check your local event calendars for open-air concerts and enjoy a picnic on the grass while listening to live music with your partner. Are you considering a movie night? Don’t go for the conventional movie theater setting. Bring a blanket, popcorn, and a bottle of wine outdoors and enjoy a classic or contemporary film under the starry sky.

Conclusion

Wisconsin may not be the most popular place in the US, but it is a summer treasure trove that will make this long holiday unforgettable if you are taking a break from school. From the state parks to the art museum, festivals, and outdoor adventures, the Badger State will give you no chance to stay indoors this summer. So, don’t wait until the last minute to start planning your fun itinerary. Round up your coursework and get ready for an unforgettable experience in Wisconsin.