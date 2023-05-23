Kenosha Lakefront Trolley rides begin June 9 for summer season

KENOSHA — Lakefront Trolley rides provided by Kenosha Area Transit will kick off the summer season offering a one-of-a-kind way to explore the city starting on June 9.
Lakefront Trolley
Hours
The Lakefront Trolley will operate from 3:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays, 1:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Sundays.
The season will conclude on Aug. 27.
The route
According to the City of Kenosha, the Trolley operates starting from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
From that north side point of the city, the trolley will then makes its way past Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Dr.
The trolley will then tour downtown Kenosha and lastly head south, concluding at the Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave.
Traveling by trolley allows riders to see the city in a unique light. It passes by several art galleries and the Union Park neighborhood. Other highlights on the route include the Kenosha History Center, the Civil War Museum and the Kenosha Public Museum.
According to the release, there are markers along the route, but people can also flag down the driver for pickup along the way.
The cost
The trolley is an affordable ride. Fares are $1 for adults and 50¢ for children.
More information
For more information about the Lakefront Trolley route and other public transportation information, contact 262-653-4287.
Kenosha Lens
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, wants to be your source for Kenosha County news that serves our diverse communities. As we expand our coverage into Kenosha County, subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.