Kenosha Lakefront Trolley rides begin June 9 for summer season

According to the City of Kenosha, the Trolley operates starting from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

From that north side point of the city, the trolley will then makes its way past Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Dr.

The trolley will then tour downtown Kenosha and lastly head south, concluding at the Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave.

Traveling by trolley allows riders to see the city in a unique light. It passes by several art galleries and the Union Park neighborhood. Other highlights on the route include the Kenosha History Center, the Civil War Museum and the Kenosha Public Museum.